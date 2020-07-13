National

Rain-wind-thundershower is expected in upper Sindh

July 13, 2020

Karachi: Met office has forecast today that on Monday, hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country. However, rain-wind-thundershower is expected in upper Sindh, central and southern Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

On Tuesday, hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country. However, Rain-wind- thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Past 24-Hour Weather: Rain wind-thunderstorm occurred in Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Balochistan. Rainfall (mm): Sindh: Rohri 56, Larkana 27, Sukkur 11, Jacobabad, Karachi 02. Punjab: Faisalabad 44, Sahiwal 30, Jhang 15, Oara 13, Noorpur Thal, Mangla 06, Kasur 04, Lahore (City, Airport 02), Islamabad (Airport 01), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Peshawar (City 25, AP 15), Dir (upper 10, Lower 01), Kakul 09, Mirkhani 08, Balakot 05, Kalam 04, Drosh 03, Cherat, Bunner 02, Malam Jabba, Mardan 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 13), Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis 03, Gilgit, Bunji 02, Skardu 01, Balochistan: Ziarat 01.

Today’s Highest Maximum Temperatures (°C): Sibbi, Dadu, Sh. Benazirabad 45°C, Dalbandin and Rohri 43°C.

