﻿8 Pakistani tennis officials appointed to ITF and ATF committees

Eight Pakistani tennis officials have secured positions in various committees of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) for the 2026-2027 term, giving the country representation in global and regional tennis governance.

Among the appointees, Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi will serve on the ITF Athlete Commission, which includes renowned former players like Mary Pierce of France, Mark Woodforde of Australia, and Arantxa Sánchez Vicario of Spain. Other appointments in ITF bodies include Sarah Mansoor to the Coaches Commission and Syed Muhammad Ali Murtaza to the Junior Committee.

Pakistan’s representation within the Asian Tennis Federation has seen a significant expansion. Salim Saifullah Khan has been assigned responsibilities in three separate bodies: the Finance Committee, the Development Advisor Group, and the Legal, Constitution and Ethics Committee.

Further ATF responsibilities have been given to Col (R) Ziauddin Tufail (Junior and Coaches Development Committee), Rashid Malik (Marketing and Sponsorship Committee), and Shehzad Akhtar Alvi (Tournament Officiating Committee). Sarah Mansoor received a second appointment to the ATF’s Advantage All Committee, while Muhammad Khalid Rehmani will serve on the Seniors, Wheelchair and Beach Tennis Committee.

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Patron Senator Salim Saifullah Khan said these appointments indicate the trust that international tennis organizations have shown in Pakistani officials to contribute to the sport’s development and governance. He described it as a matter of pride that the country’s younger generation is receiving high-level international responsibilities.

PTF President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi called the inclusion of Pakistani representatives a proud moment for the nation. He added that these appointments will strengthen Pakistan’s role in global tennis and create new opportunities for the sport’s development in the region.

PTF Secretary General Col (R) Ziauddin Tufail also congratulated the officials and expressed his best wishes for Pakistan’s effective representation on the global stage.