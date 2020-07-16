91 doctors died of COVID-19 in Pakistan: Report

July 15, 2020

Karachi:At least 110 healthcare professionals have died due to coronavirus across Pakistan out of which 91 were doctors and 19 other medical staffers, sources at Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) told PPI Wednesday.

As per statistics issued by PMA, 110 healthcare workers have lost their lives in the line of duty owing to the COVID-19 disease. PMA said that the COVID-19 had claimed 44 doctors’ lives in Punjab, 24 in Sindh, 17 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, four in Balochistan, one each in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

In Sindh, out of total 24 deaths, eight deaths due to coronavirus were recorded in Karachi , three each in Larkana and Hyderabad, two in Khairpur, one each in Tharparkar, Jamshoro, Ubauro, Mirpurkhas, Tando Muhammad Khan, Umerkot, Shikarpur and Kandhkot.

The statistics said that eight paramedical staff, six nurses, two pharmacists, a supervisor, ambulance driver and accountant died of coronavirus so far in the country.

