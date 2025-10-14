Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has severely criticized the Punjab government’s biased campaign against the Peoples Party (PPP), and has said that for the past few days, a one-sided campaign is being run by the Punjab government against the Peoples Party and especially the Sindh government.
In response to the criticism on the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Memon stated that the Prime Minister relied on this data for Ramadan relief. He highlighted the Sindh government’s ambitious project of reconstructing 2.1 million houses after the floods, while also responding to the criticism on appeals for international aid. Memon questioned the rationale behind Punjab’s criticism, suggesting that it indirectly targets the federal government.