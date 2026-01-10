A motorcycle crashed into an electric pole on Sunday due to heavy fog on the National Highway, resulting in the death of the young man riding it and seriously injuring his companion.
The deceased youth has been identified as Abdul Wahid Kalhoro, who died on the spot near Faizabad Colony. The other seriously injured rider, Gulshan Kalhoro, was rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention.
Upon receiving the information, rescue teams, including Khairpur police, immediately reached the scene. Both victims were transferred to Civil Hospital, Khairpur, where medical staff declared the survivor’s condition to be critical.
According to a police statement, the collision was the result of low visibility due to heavy fog and high speed.
After completing the medical and legal formalities, Abdul Wahid Kalhoro’s body was handed over to his heirs.