Trending News: ﻿Severe cold wave in mountainous areas of the country, dense fog predicted in plains﻿Increase in global prestige of Pakistani passport is result of ‘War of Truth’, Governor Sindh﻿Expensive electricity profits IPPs while the nation faces economic ruin: Pasban Democratic Party﻿Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s timeless message of tolerance is a ‘guiding light’, Sindh Assembly Speaker﻿Lal Qalandar? taught to unite humanity above caste, race, language and sect: Auqaf Minister Sindh﻿Sui Gas consumers in Khairpur face severe financial hardship﻿Licensing and Revenue Authority visits Nathiagali, reviews facilities provided in hotels and restaurants﻿2 children killed, 5 people injured in Nawabshah house roof collapse﻿Accident due to fog on Khairpur National Highway, motorcyclist killed, companion injured﻿Measles outbreak in Naushahro Feroze claims 3 toddlers in 24 hours﻿Khairpur police arrest 2 main suspects in double murder case﻿Targeted operation at Karachi’s Yousuf Goth Bus Terminal, smuggled goods worth crores of rupees recovered﻿Citizen seriously injured by gunshot during robbery resistance in Shorkot﻿Man arrested from illegal currency exchange in Karachi, thousands of US dollars recovered﻿4 suspects involved in human smuggling and visa fraud arrested in Multan﻿Launch of over Rs 700 million project for restoration of Karachi Old City Area﻿Non-stop construction work begins in Karachi to connect new water line with existing water network﻿Governor Sindh meets Railway Minister, $2 billion plan for railway line upgradation in Sindh﻿Explosion in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal residential building, five members of the same family including a child injured﻿Citizens Distressed by 18-Hour Daily Power Outages in Khairpur﻿Over 9,000 projects completed in Sindh, ban on new development schemes until completion of existing ones﻿Suspected robber killed in police firing in Karachi’s Baloch Colony﻿4 members of notorious dacoit gang arrested in intelligence-based operations of Pakistan Rangers (Sindh)﻿If decisions are to be made at gunpoint, then the courts should be locked: Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh﻿Firing on Coast Guard Street in Hub, 30-year-old man killed﻿Encounter between police and dacoits in Karachi’s Mehmoodabad, one dacoit killed, four injured including a police officer and citizens﻿Armed motorcyclists snatch 2 million rupees from government employee in Shahdadkot, flee﻿18-year-old youth dies after falling from residential building near Clifton Teen Talwar Bath Island﻿Arrest warrant for senior police officer issued, order to block identity card﻿Domestic gold market sees significant surge on Saturday, gold price increases by Rs 3,700 per tola﻿Sindh Governor congratulates Pak Navy on successful test of surface-to-air missile﻿Sindh Governor’s tribute to security forces over killing of 11 terrorists in North Waziristan﻿Pakistan Cautions Nationals Against Iran Travel Citing Safety Concerns﻿Two-thirds of Sudan’s total population deserves immediate aid, the international community should help: International Human Rights Movement﻿Security guard dies on Karachi’s Tariq Road after being shot by his own weapon﻿Unidentified individuals shoot and kill a young man in a van near Mirpurkhas Kori Phatak﻿Fugitive accused of Sargodha murder arrested in Oman, shifted to Pakistan﻿Attempt to travel abroad via fake UK Share Code foiled﻿Thatta police bust major gutka supply network, 6 suspects arrested﻿Karachi Mayor lays foundation stone for Orangi Road project worth Rs 182 million in District West﻿Old Pipri Pumping Station closed for 96 hours, Karachi faces a daily shortfall of 60 million gallons of water﻿US Dollar Surges Past 280 Mark Indicating Continued Economic PressurePakistan’s Currency Exchange Rates Witness Fluctuation in Open MarketSME Finance and Banking Expo Connects Small Businesses with Financial OpportunitiesRemittances Surge as Pakistan Sees 11% Growth in First Half of Fiscal YearSMEDA to Host Inaugural National SME Clusters Expo in LahoreFinancial Assistance Package Praised by Currency Exchange Chairman﻿Ramadan Relief Package to Shift to Digital Wallets Under New PM Directive﻿Pakistan to Bolster Passport Security with New Features Amid Forgery Concerns﻿Call for Transparent, Enhanced Ramadan Aid Package Amidst Past System Failures﻿Balochistan in grip of severe cold wave﻿Capital’s Entry and Exit Points Fortified With Facial Recognition Technology﻿Naqvi Orders Sweeping Crackdown on Human Smuggling, Beggar Mafias﻿PCB Appoints New International Officials Following High-Profile Retirements﻿HBL Pakistan Super League Expansion Secures PKR 3.6 Billion as hyderabad and sialkot Join Ranks﻿Sialkot MNA Secures Seat With Support From Just 21% of Electorate﻿JWP Warns of Rising Public Anger Over Unmet Provincial Demands﻿Municipal Staff Protest Forcible Salary Deductions and Months of Unpaid Wages﻿Dialogue with PTI Conditional on Halting Anti-Institution Stance, Says Minister﻿Unidentified Body of Suspected Drug User Discovered in Quetta﻿Pakistani and Saudi Governors Convene to Bolster Bilateral Ties and Regional Stability﻿Fresh Inquiries Ordered into Serious Matters Within Capital’s Police Force﻿Seven Nations, Including Pakistan, Face UN Scrutiny Over Child Rights Records﻿Pakistan Reaffirms Staunch Opposition to Chemical Weapons﻿Govt, Roche Collaborate to Provide Free Cancer Drugs to 745 Patients﻿SANA Pledges Support for Sindh Centre Aiding Over 120 Children﻿Security of Chinese Projects Under Review Amidst Scanning System Challenges﻿Police Launch Major Offensive Against Narcotics in Capital’s Educational Institutions﻿Universities Unite to Tackle Inter-provincial Water Crisis and Climate Threats﻿Major Campaign Targets Allergy-Causing Trees to Tackle Public Health Issues﻿Academics Grapple With Generative AI and Digital Misinformation at International Conference﻿Saudi Royal Concludes Officially Sanctioned Houbara Hunt in Balochistan﻿SMIU VC Calls on Students to Bolster National Economy Through Start-Ups﻿Pakistan Seeks Saudi Strategic Partnership to Tackle Climate Crisis﻿Japan Unveils Prestigious Training Programme for Pakistani Teachers﻿Key Institutions Forge Alliance to Revitalise Pakistan’s Linguistic Heritage﻿CM Shah Issues Stern Warning Over Lagging Development Schemes and Poor Workmanship﻿36 Apprehended in Major Capital Crackdown; Significant Cache of Drugs and Weapons Seized﻿State Bank Moves to Overhaul SME Lending, Shifting Focus from Collateral﻿Pakistan, UAE Deepen Economic Partnership with Focus on Tech Investment﻿Pakistan’s Foreign Inflows Soar as Remittances Hit $3.6 Billion in Dec﻿Bearish Sentiment Grips PSX as KSE-100 Index Sheds Over 1,100 Points﻿Top Police Brass Hold Open Courts to Fast-Track Public Grievance Redressal﻿Pakistan’s First National SME Expo Aims to Bridge Critical Market Access Gaps﻿British Pound Nears 380 Mark as Major Currencies Strengthen in Pakistan’s Open Market﻿Pakistan Stock Exchange Ranked Second-Best Globally Following 41% Surge in InvestorsPACRA Maintains Ratings for New Seismic Survey Company in PakistanJS Investments Limited Sees REIT Manager Rating Boost Amid ExpansionExchange Rates in Pakistan Show Consistency Across CurrenciesKibor Rates See Minor Adjustments Across TenorsMari Energies Maintains Strong Credit Ratings Amid Strategic TransformationNational Security and Economic Growth: A Unified Front in Pakistan﻿Rs48 Million Illicit Cigarette Consignment Seized in Pre-Dawn Raid﻿Quetta Customs Seize Smuggled Luxury Vehicles Worth Rs158 Million in Major Bust﻿Protest over non-arrest of feudal lord involved in farmer’s murder in Badin, main highways blocked﻿Shahrah-e-Faisal police’s intelligence-based operation, vehicle theft gang arrested﻿Newborn girl’s body recovered from garbage dump in Malir Memon Goth near Zargar Muhalla﻿Bodies of tortured man and woman recovered from Lasi Goth area of New Karachi﻿Industrial Chiefs Reject Gas Price Freeze, Warn of Escalating Deindustrialisation﻿Karachi Mayor says Rs600 million will be spent in Old City area