A man was taken into custody today in the Saima Villas area following allegations of torturing a domestic worker, an incident that came to light after the victim’s daughter posted a video statement on social media.
The arrest of the nominated accused, Matloob Hussain, was made by the Awami Colony police in a swift operation. The action by law enforcement was initiated after the Inspector General (IG) of Sindh, Javed Alam Odho, took notice of the social media post and directed the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) East to pursue the matter.
Following this directive, DIG East ordered the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi to register a formal case and take decisive action against those involved in the allegations.
The initial complaint was brought to light by social media activist and Korangi resident, Khushboo Khalid. In her video, Khalid alleged that her mother, Ms. Nausheen, was subjected to severe abuse by her employer, Matloob Hussain, and his wife.
A formal case has now been registered against the arrested individual, and authorities have confirmed that a formal investigation into the matter has been launched.