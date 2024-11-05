ISLAMABAD (PPI): Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani has stressed the need for relentless efforts and unshaken resolve to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Addressing the 27th Sustainable Development Conference as Chief Guest here in Islamabad on Monday, he said Pakistan is facing a challenge of climate change, which is becoming an obstacle to achieve the sustainable development.
He said the path from fragility to resilience requires us to embrace innovative solutions. The Acting President said there is a dire need to further strengthen governance frameworks to ensure transparency, accountability and inclusivity.
To address the issue of food insecurity, Yousuf Raza Gillani said it is imperative to develop resilient food system that withstands climate shocks and ensure food for all.
Addressing the ceremony, Coordinator to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam said the government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, remains steadfast in pursuing a future where resilience underpins every face of our national development.
She said resilience is a shared responsibility of all of us. She said the government’s commitment to climate resilience also extends to tackling plastic pollution, which threatens our eco-system and community.
The Coordinator on Climate Change said our Ministry’s enforcement of plastic ban resolution is part of broader waste management strategy. She said reducing plastic pollution, encouraging recycling and promoting sustainable alternatives are crucial to building resilience in the communities.
Romina Khurshid Alam called for making this opportunity for rethinking, re-collaborating, and renewing commitment to resilience. She also stressed the need of collective efforts for changing vulnerabilities into strength, while creating a legacy of sustainable progress for generations to come.