Acting Speaker of the National Assembly, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, met with area representatives at Syed House in Sukkur, Mehrabpur. During the meeting, they discussed regional issues, development projects, and public welfare schemes.
Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah reiterated his commitment to promptly resolving public issues and providing basic amenities. He stated that providing employment opportunities, education, health, and other necessities, along with relief to all segments of society, are fundamental principles of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s manifesto, to which they strictly adhere.
The parliamentary leader affirmed that the primary responsibility of public representatives is to address the problems of the people of their constituencies and advocate for them effectively. He expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him by the people of the constituency and pledged to live up to that trust.
Local leaders praised the Acting Speaker’s continuous efforts for the development of the constituency and the welfare of the people.