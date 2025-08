Trending News: Tribal Clash in Naushahro Feroze, Policeman Killed, Petrol Pump Set on FireSubsidized sugar stalls to be set up in all eight talukas of Khairpur districtActing Speaker National Assembly meets regional representatives, discusses development projectsCCD’s Performance in Curbing Heinous Crimes is Commendable: IG Punjab PoliceSukkur to Host Grand Celebration for Pakistan’s Independence Day and Battle of the RightNational Unity March to be held in Khairpur todaySindh Launches Crackdown Against Counterfeit Fertilizers, Pesticides, and Substandard SeedsNA Speaker Assures Pakistan’s consistent support for peaceful resolution of Iranian nuclear issuePakistan Boosts Earth Observation With New Satellite LaunchPakistan Mourns Athlete Dahlmeier’s Death in Mountaineering AccidentScorching Heat Wave Grips BalochistanHotel Closure Sparks Political Fury In IslamabadPTI To Challenge Convictions, Mulls Parliament Boycott??Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan shedding crocodile tears over Karachi’s issues: Sindh govt spokespersonPak-US Trade Agreement Harbinger of Prosperity: Pak Muslim AllianceIndependence Day preparations in full swing in Sukkur, festival to be held on August 14APMSO and MQM-P delegation meets Sindh GovernorFederal minister assures unwavering support for Balochistan’s educational advancement, poverty reductionSenate Committees Address Critical Trade Crisis At Chaman BorderChristian Council to Celebrate ‘Maarka-e-Haq, Jashn-e-Azadi’ with GrandeurHR Committee Meeting Called Of Due To Lack Of QuorumMQM to Commence Independence Day Celebrations Today, Khalid MaqboolPakistan Has Low Female Cricket Viewership: SurveyChairman Senate expresses deep shock over demise of former federal ministerMother of the Nation, Respected Fatima Jinnah’s Birthday Celebrated Across the CountrySindh Leads in Enforcement of Laws Against Underage and Forced Marriage: Energy MinisterSindh CM To Open My Karachi – Oasis of Harmony Exhibition on Aug 1Sindh Governor Announces Grand Independence Day Festivities in SindhFederal Ombudsman Inspection Team Visits EOBI Head Office, Reviews PerformancePolice Search and Combing Operation in Karachi South, Several Suspects DetainedBalochistan Civil Secretariat Employees Protest Attack On GuardsNotification Issued for 15% Increase in EOBI PensionIndependence Day and Battle of Rights celebrations to begin todayCrackdown Demanded to End Street Crime: Nizam-e-Mustafa PartyHealth Minister Calls For Parent-Led Vaccination SystemDow University Bolsters Fight Against HepatitisNew Telemedicine Project Will Ease Burden on Hospitals: Health MinisterClimate minister announces nationwide tree planting campaign for AugustSukkur Press Club Delegation Visits Latif University, Agrees on Professional Training CollaborationUnveiling of Saud Sultan’s book on the Kashmir issue at Sheffield City CouncilLahore Varsity Approves Rs4.435 Billion Budget With DeficitCapital Police Arrest 35 Suspects, Seize Narcotics, FirearmsSindh Excise Department Raid, 30 kg Charas Seized, 3 Accused ArrestedSukkur Police Crackdown, 11 People Including 2 Women ArrestedMinor Killed In Shikarpur Crossfire20 Kilograms of Ice Seized In BalochistanIslamabad Police Crack Down On Traffic ViolationsIslamabad Police Arrest Suspect in Employment, Immigration ScamWoman Alleges Her Husband Missing After ArrestInjured Suspect Who Escaped Near Paposh Police Station Dies During TreatmentTwo Minor Girls Suffocated to Dead in QuettaTribal Clash Claims Two Lives in MastungAttack on Bank Cash Van in Korangi Site, 2 Security Guards Injured, Child Killed in Gulshan-e-MaymarSecurity Papers Limited Posts Record ProfitsRupee Plummets Against Major Currencies, Dollar Nears PKR 286KSE 100 Index Surges Nearly 1,000 Points in Robust Trading Session20th ‘My Karachi’ International Exhibition to Begin Today, 800,000 Visitors ExpectedMango Exports Earn Foreign Exchange, Government Should Focus More: Sindh GovernorScorching Heat Grips Balochistan; Isolated Storms PredictedPakistan’s First Lady, British Envoy Deliberate On Education, Health TiesSenate Committee Demands Action On Water Resource Encroachments, Funding DelaysSenate committees urge steps to tackle Balochistan’s trade challenges, smuggling menaceSenate Panel Pushes for Iran-Pakistan Barter Trade OverhaulLawyers Attack University Security Chief Amid Hostel Eviction RowSindh Raises Minimum Wage To Rs40,000 for Unskilled WorkersExcise Department Recovers Rs1.3 Million in Token Tax CrackdownHuman Trafficking Is Heinous Crime Against Humanity: GovernorAafia Movement Awaits Govt Committee’s Findings On Siddiqui’s RepatriationKyrgyz Deputy PM, Sindh Governor Discuss Enhanced Trade TiesGovt Urged to Reconsider Land Route Closure for Pilgrims: MaisamiPolice Head Constable Among 3 Robbed in Naushahro FerozeVice Chancellor Punjab University signs MoUs during China visitANF Seizes Hashish, Ice, Arrests TwoCouple Killed In Mastung Honor Killing? FIR LodgedGold Price Decreases by PKR 1600 Per TolaRupee Continues Downward Spiral Against Major CurrenciesMaintaining Interest Rate Contradicts PM’s Promise: NKATIInvestors Flock To Balochistan As Economic Prospects BrightenState Bank Disappoints by Not Reducing Policy Rate: SITE AssociationPakistan Retains Policy Rate at 11% Amidst Economic Recovery, Emerging RisksIndia Claims Killing Gunmen Behind Deadly Pahalgam Resort AttackIndependence Day: Karachi to Host Cricket Match, Disabled Fair, and Minority EventsSenate Panel Pushes For Iran-Pakistan Barter Trade Overhaul22nd Death Anniversary of Ghazi-e-Millat Sardar Ibrahim Khan Observed132nd birth anniversary of Madar-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah to be celebrated todayPakistan Achieving Diplomatic Successes Globally: Sardar MasoodPakistan Vows To Combat Global Human Smuggling Amid Migrant TragedyChinese Business Leaders Eye Solar-Powered Fisheries in PakistanPakistan Shocked Over China Landslide TragedyPakistan, Nepal Pledge To Strengthen Ties At Global Speakers SummitPakistan And Trkiye Reaffirm Strong Bond At Geneva ConferencePakistan, Nepal Pledge To Strengthen TiesPakistan, Qatar Pledge To Enhance Parliamentary TiesPakistan Intensifies Human Trafficking Fight On World DayPakistan, US Navies Conduct Joint Maritime Exercise in North Indian OceanArmy Chief Condemns Indian ‘Proxy War’ in BalochistanMinimum wage set at Rs 40,000 in Sindh, Rs 192 per hour to be paidHuman Trafficking a Grave Challenge for the World, Millions Affected: President ZardariPakistan’s Parliament Speaker Urges Peaceful Resolution Of Global DisputesPakistan Condemns India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ Narrative, Warns Of Regional Instability