ISLAMABAD:Adviser on Commerce Razzak Dawood has expressed satisfaction over the increase in pharmaceutical exports.

In a tweet on Monday, he said the Pharma exports have grown by 22.6 percent to 68.1 million dollars in the first quarter of current fiscal year as compared to 55.6 million dollars in the corresponding period last year.

He said this has been achieved due to the hard work of Pharmaceutical exporters and renewed focus on exports.