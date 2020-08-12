National

Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan paid a farewell call on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff at GHQ

August 12, 2020

Rawalpindi, August 12, 2020 (PPI-OT): H.E Shukrullah Atif Mashal, Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan paid a farewell call on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today. The dignitary thanked COAS for support to Afghanistan and Afghan peace process during his tenure.

