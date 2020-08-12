High Commissioner Babar Amin met with Assistant Defence Minister Hon Alex Hawke MP

August 12, 2020

Canberra, August 12, 2020 (PPI-OT): High Commissioner Babar Amin met with Hon Alex Hawke, Assistant Defence Minister to discuss bilateral relations. During the meeting, cooperation between the two countries in the domain of defence and security was reviewed in detail. Expressing satisfaction over the longstanding cooperation in this area, it was agreed to further strengthen pragmatic interaction in certain specific fields.

The High Commissioner invited Assistant Minister Hawke to visit Pakistan at the mutually convenient dates, which, was agreed in principle. The High Commissioner also briefed the Assistant Minister on the situation in IIOJK in backdrop of completion of one year of military siege, human rights violations, communication shutdown and humanitarian crisis. The Assistant Minister while taking note of the situation stated that Australia favoured a peaceful resolution of this issue.

Assistant Minister Hawke appreciated the role played by Pakistani Diaspora in Australia’s development and multicultural array. Both sides agreed to continue working to further strengthen Pakistan-Australia bilateral relations, particularly, in the area of defence for mutual benefit.

For more information, contact:

High Commission for Pakistan, Canberra

Postal Address: P.O Box 7130, Yarralumla, ACT 2600

Physical Address: 4 Perth Avenue, Yarralumla, ACT 2600 (Australia)

Tel: +61-2-62731114

Fax: +61-2-62731199

Email: phc@pakistan.org.au

Website: https://www.pakistan.org.au/

Related Posts