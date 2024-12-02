Srinagar: Agha Syed Hasan Al-Mosavi Al-Safavi, a senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and President of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian, has expressed concern over recent claims in courts across India that mosques and dargahs have been built on Hindu temples.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Agha Hasan, while addressing a gathering in Budgam, argued that such claims undermine the law and constitution, which specify that the status of any place of worship shall remain unchanged and cannot be challenged.
Agha Hasan accused RSS-backed Hindutva groups of making false claims on historic mosques and dargahs, including the Gyanvapi Mosque, Shahi Eidgah, Bhojshala Mosque, Teele Wali, and Sambhal Sama Masjid, to disrupt communal harmony. He noted a similar claim had been made about the historic Ajmer Dargah, calling it unacceptable and against the ruling of the Indian Supreme Court. He urged the Chief Justice of India to take immediate suo motu action on the matter and direct lower courts to stop entertaining such disputes.
Mehbooba Mufti, President of the Peoples Democratic Party, also criticized the decision of India’s former Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud to order a survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque, which led to searches in mosques. Mufti warned that these actions could divide India by shaking its secular foundation and described the issuing of notices to the Ajmer Dargah Committee as disappointing. She noted that more Hindus visit Ajmer Sharif to pray and seek blessings than Muslims and expressed concern that such trends could lead to further invasions of privacy in Muslim homes. Mufti argued that these actions aim to distract public attention from critical issues like development and employment by focusing on divisive topics.
