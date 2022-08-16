(Ahsan Iqbal assures to extend maximum facilitation to businesses)

ISLAMABAD:Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has assured to extend maximum facilitation to the businesses to bolster investments and exports.

Addressing a conference regarding economy here in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said the future of this country is linked with exports. He stressed that an export led growth is pivotal to take the country forward on the path of development.

The Minister for Planning said we will have to develop products and services keeping in view the demand of international market. He said the chambers of commerce and industries should establish special centers with the objective to enhance exports.

Ahsan Iqbal said political stability and continuity of policies is a must to take forward the development agenda. Alluding to the difficult situation the coalition government assumed power, the Minister for Planning said the economy has now been put on the stable path by taking difficult decisions and putting at stake the political capital.