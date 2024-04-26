Senate continues discussion on Presidential address to Joint Sitting of Parliament

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Friday commenced discussion on the Presidential address to the Joint Sitting of the Parliament.

Opening the discussion, Pakistan People’s Party Senator Sherry Rehman said President Asif Ali Zardari’s invitation for political reconciliation should be welcomed.

She said there is a need to do away with the politics of confrontation and turn a new page in politics in order to steer the country out of challenges.

Senator Khalil Tahir said consensus should be built on important national issues. He said the politics of anarchy and chaos must come to an end. He said the focus should be on improving economy.

Senator Ali Zafar said the treasury and opposition benches should work together on legislation. He said there should be detailed discussion on any issue, tabled for legislation, before its passage by the House.

Jam Saifullah Khan paid tributes to the sacrifices of security forces in the war on terrorism. Senator Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui said the opposition should sit with the government to take the country forward on the path of economic development. He said reconciliation cannot be achieved single handedly, but it requires the participation of both sides.

Irfan Siddiqui said it is the right of opposition to pinpoint the shortcomings of the government but it should be done in accordance with democratic norms.

Senator Jan Muhammad said the current economic situation warrants that all the stakeholders sit together to find solution to the problems. He said the political parties will have to act in a responsible manner to lead the country in the right direction.

Others who spoke on the occasion included: Mohammad Humayun Mohmand Bushra Anjum Butt and Aslam Abro. Later, the House was adjourned to meet again on Monday at 3:00 pm.