﻿Pakistan cricket team leaves for Ireland

Pakistan cricket team landed in Dubai on Tuesday morning on their way to Ireland to play a three-match T20I series beginning on May 10.

The team left Lahore for Dubai early Tuesday morning from Allama Iqbal International Airport from the National Cricket Academy. Mohammad Amir couldn’t travel with the team due to visa issues but would join them later.

Acting Punjab Governor Mohammad Ahmed Khan met the team members at Lahore Airport VIP lounge and bid them farewell, expressing good wishes for the T20I series.

Pakistan is set to play three T20 matches against Ireland, with the first match on May 10, the second on May 12, and the third on May 14 in Dublin.

After completing the series against Ireland, Pakistan’s cricket team arrive in England to play four T20 matches. The national team’s first match with England would be played on May 22, the second on May 25, the third on May 28, and the fourth on May 30.