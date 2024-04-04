AI-Media Revolutionizes Captioning for DAZN with AI-Powered LEXI Tool Kit

LONDON, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AI-Media, a global leader in end-to-end captioning technology solutions, is excited to announce its newly established partnership with DAZN, the global sports entertainment streaming platform. Through this collaboration, AI-Media will deliver live and recorded multi language and translated captioning using various solutions from its AI-powered LEXI Tool Kit.

DAZN Group is one of the world’s fastest-growing sports media platforms, and this partnership marks a significant moment in their commitment to inclusivity and accessibility of their content. Leveraging AI-Media’s LEXI Tool Kit, DAZN will seamlessly integrate live captions across its extensive and diverse premium sports content, enriching the viewer experience for millions worldwide.

Key highlights of this partnership include:

Cutting-Edge Technology: LEXI 3.0, AI-Media’s latest automatic captioning solution, introduces innovative features such as speaker identification and AI-powered caption placement, ensuring accuracy exceeding 98%. LEXI’s advanced vocabulary caters to region-specific nuances, including challenging pronunciations and complex spellings, enhancing the quality of sport content captioning.

Complete End-to-End Solution: DAZN will utilize AI-Media’s Alta IP caption Encoder for LEXI Live captioning delivery. Alta offers a virtualized, API-powered software solution tailored for IP video environments, ensuring seamless integration.

Expanded Language Support: Initial rollout includes Spanish and English captions for EMEA and US markets, with plans for additional languages through LEXI Translate, encompassing French, German, Italian, Arabic, Japanese, and more. This supports DAZN’s global expansion strategy across its 120 channels, catering to diverse audiences worldwide.

Support for On-Demand FAST Channels: DAZN has implemented AI-Media’s LEXI Recorded solution for captioning pre-recorded content on their FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) Channels. LEXI Recorded, a newly launched solution in the LEXI Tool Kit, offers fast turnaround, highly accurate and low-cost captions – essential for high volume, time-sensitive captioning applications of recorded content such as this.

Cost-Effective Solution: Transitioning from costly human captioning services to AI-Media’s LEXI platform enables DAZN to deliver multi-language captions across multiple channels at the same cost as human delivery, enhancing accessibility while optimizing resources.

Mark Lovatt, General Manager of Global Strategic Accounts at AI-Media, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: “With this new agreement, we’re excited to bring live and recorded multilingual captions to DAZN viewers using our LEXI Tool Kit solutions. Choosing AI-Media for LEXI automated captioning underscores the impact of Artificial Intelligence on the industry. As the top automatic captioning provider, we’re uniquely positioned to deliver high-quality captions for DAZN at a lower cost. This partnership marks a milestone in our global sports market expansion, and we’re thrilled to work with DAZN to make their content accessible to all viewers through our leading automated captions.”

James Pearce, SVP Broadcast & Streaming at DAZN, commended the partnership, saying, “DAZN is at the forefront of using technology to improve the enjoyment and viewing experience of fans. This partnership with AI-Media is another example of where DAZN uses best in class tech-based solutions to deliver the services and products that our customers want and expect. DAZN is all about putting customer choice at the centre of our offer, so we will be working hard to roll this out across all our services and looking forward to progressing this with AI-Media.”

As AI-Media continues to expand its footprint in the global sports market, this partnership exemplifies the dedication of both organizations to making content accessible to diverse audiences worldwide. Through innovative technologies and strategic collaborations such as this, AI-Media remains at the forefront of driving positive change in the media accessibility landscape.

About AI-Media:

Founded in Australia in 2003, AI-Media is a pioneering technology company specializing in innovative captioning workflow solutions. As a global leader, AI-Media provides high-quality AI-powered live and recorded captioning and translation technology and solutions to a diverse range of customers and markets worldwide. For the first time in February 2024, AI-Media was able to unveil groundbreaking data showcasing the superiority of its AI captioning product, LEXI, over traditional human workflows. This milestone further solidifies AI-Media’s position as the foremost AI technology leader in live and recorded captioning workflow solutions. With a commitment to utilising our deep industry experience and sophisticated AI technology to create solutions which streamline and simplify processes, AI-Media (ASX: AIM) empowers leading broadcasters, enterprises and government agencies globally to ensure seamless accessibility and inclusivity in their content.

For more information on AI-Media please visit AI-Media.tv

About DAZN:

DAZN is the home of European football, women’s football, boxing and MMA, and the NFL (excl. USA). DAZN is building the ultimate sports entertainment platform, based on premium sports rights, world-leading tech, and multi-platform distribution. DAZN believes that fans from across the globe should be able to watch, read, bet, play, share, socialise, buy tickets and merchandise, all in one place, with one account, one wallet and on one app.

For more information on DAZN, our products, people, and performance, visit dazngroup.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ fac37fd7-88bf-4157-b159- f7cfa3047bd0

MEDIA CONTACT: AI-Media: Fiona Habben – Fiona.habben@ai-media.tv DAZN: Dan Johnson - dan.johnson@dazn.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9084532