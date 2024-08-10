KARACHI, (PPI): All federal and provincial anti-narcotics agencies have decided to work together, share intelligence and data, and increase rehabilitation centers for drug addicts. The first meeting of the High Powered Committee, formed in Sindh on the instructions of President Asif Ali Zardari, was held in Karachi under the chairmanship of Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

In the meeting presided over by Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, the following officials attended: Additional Chief Secretary Home Iqbal Memon, Secretary Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Muhammad Saleem Rajput, Secretary Education Zahid Ali Abbasi, Secretary Universities and Boards Abbas Baloch, Commander of the Anti-Narcotics Force Brigadier Umar, DIG CIA Muqadas Haider, Deputy Commander Anti-Narcotics Force Lt Col Shakir, Director Intelligence Bureau Khan Faisal, DG Excise Narcotics Control Usman Ghani Siddiqui, and others.

Secretary Education Zahid Ali Abbasi informed the High Powered Committee that there are 11,000 registered private schools in Sindh. The administration of all these schools has assured full cooperation on the issue of drug control and drug testing of students.

In the meeting, it was also decided to take the Parents Teachers Association, an organization consisting of parents and teachers, into confidence for the prevention of drugs in educational institutions and among students.

Memon instructed Education Secretary Zahid Ali Abbasi to ensure the formation of screening committees in educational institutions and ensure regular check-ups of students.

In the meeting, ANF Commander Brigadier Umar briefed on the efforts of the ANF for anti-narcotics and assured all possible support from the federal anti-narcotics force in the Sindh government’s ongoing struggle against drugs.

Speaking at the meeting, Memon said that the purpose of the high-powered committee, established on the instructions of President Asif Ali Zardari, is to ensure effective anti-narcotics efforts.

He said that the effects of drugs are increasing in society, and if not stopped, it will get out of hand. The new generation is particularly affected by drugs, and the situation is becoming alarming. Therefore, everyone needs to work seriously.

Memon said that President Asif Ali Zardari had issued instructions to eradicate drugs in his first session after assuming the presidency. President Zardari is very concerned about the growing trend of drugs. The government is determined to root out this scourge, and the Sindh government wants all agencies to work together for anti-narcotics efforts.

He said that drugs have increased in both urban and rural areas, which is a matter of concern. To prevent drugs in educational institutions, children will undergo drug testing. The education department should take the school administration and parents into confidence regarding this. Drug testing of children will be strictly confidential, and if any child tests positive, only their parents will be notified, and the child will be asked who supplied the drug.

Memon said that the Sindh government aims to end drug networks, with the arrest of drug suppliers, dealers, and their backers being a top priority. We must work together to break the drug supply line. No matter how influential or powerful those involved in the drug trade are, they will be dealt with indiscriminately according to the law.