The spokesperson for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Barrister Saif, today stated during a media talk in Abbottabad that all cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan would be ended in approximately one and a half months. He mentioned that the government has exhausted all efforts to break Imran Khan, but these attempts have failed.
Barrister Saif further said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is economically strong and has the capacity to acquire PIA. He added that it is better for PIA to remain in Pakistan rather than be sold abroad.
Regarding Bushra Bibi’s release, he clarified that it was ordered by the court, though the cases are still ongoing. The provincial government is also working on reducing electricity prices and improving economic conditions.