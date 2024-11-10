Dubai: Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates, has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistani baseball team for their remarkable victory over India with a score of 12-0 in the ongoing Arab Classic Dubai-2024. Ambassador Tirmizi applauded the players’ passion, commitment, and teamwork displayed on the field. He also commended the team management for their dedication in preparing the team for success. The thrilling match took place at the Baseball United Ballpark at the Sevens, Dubai, drawing an enthusiastic crowd and highlighting Pakistan’s presence in the sport of baseball. The Ambassador conveyed his best wishes to the team for their continued success in the tournament, reinforcing the Mission’s support for the players representing Pakistan on a global stage.
According to Press Information Department, the Ambassador’s congratulatory message emphasized the importance of the victory not only in terms of sports achievement but also as a significant moment for Pakistan on an international platform. The triumph over a traditional rival like India added to the excitement and pride felt by the team and their supporters. The Ambassador’s acknowledgment of the team’s success is seen as a boost to the morale of the players, encouraging them to strive for even greater accomplishments in the future stages of the tournament. The victory is expected to inspire young athletes in Pakistan to pursue baseball and contribute to the growth of the sport in the country.
The post Ambassador Congratulates Pakistani Baseball Team on Victory Against India in Arab Classic. appeared first on pakistannewsgazette.com.