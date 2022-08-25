Ambassador Masood, Chairman US HFAC discuss security cooperation

Islamabad, August 25, 2022 (PPI-OT):Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan held a meeting with Chairman of the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs Gregory Meeks in Washington and discussed matters pertaining to parliamentary exchanges, security cooperation and economic partnership.

In a tweet, the Ambassador said there was a broad agreement on taking Pakistan-US ties to a higher level. Separately, the Ambassador also had a meeting with the US Ambassador for International Religious Freedom Rashad Hussain and discussed with him human and religious rights as well as interfaith harmony.

