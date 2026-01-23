CEO of family company Angelini Industries will also lead the pharmaceutical company from today, bringing strong leadership experience and strategic vision

ROME, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Angelini Pharma, part of the multinational privately owned industrial group Angelini Industries, today announced the appointment of Sergio Marullo di Condojanni as Chief Executive Officer. He has served as CEO of Angelini Industries since 2020 and will maintain that role while assuming leadership of the pharmaceutical division to drive cohesive strategy implementation, leveraging extensive executive, governance, and financial expertise. Jacopo Andreose, who led Angelini Pharma until the end of 2025, will become a member of the Angelini Holding board and a senior advisor to the Angelini Pharma board.

The appointment is part of Angelini Industries’ multi-year effort to strengthen its corporate governance and operating model, building on the Group’s century-long heritage of pharmaceutical excellence. The transition aims to further solidify pharmaceutical healthcare as a core pillar of its long-term growth strategy alongside industrial technology.

Thea Paola Angelini, Chair of Angelini Holding and majority shareholder, stated:

“Appointing Sergio as CEO will drive simplified decision-making for our pharmaceutical business — the heart of our Group. This strategic choice will enable us to be closer to market needs and, above all, to patients, by delivering greater efficiency, agility, faster decision-making, and flexibility.”

Marullo di Condojanni’s dual role will enable him to directly spearhead strategy implementation within the healthcare division, seeking to maximize the value of Angelini Pharma in a high-growth sector. He will focus on further elevating the company’s leadership in Brain Health, with particular attention to rare neurological diseases, while continuing to build on its legacy in Consumer Healthcare. He will also prioritize expanding Angelini Pharma’s global reach, including additional acquisitions to strengthen its pipeline of innovative medicines and promising candidates. The emphasis remains on sustaining investment in research, development, and manufacturing operations in Italy, while simultaneously turning outwardly for commercial expansion opportunities on the international scale.

“I am excited and deeply honored to take on this important role at the helm of Angelini Pharma during a pivotal moment of transformation,” said Sergio Marullo di Condojanni. “Our strategic priorities are clear: strengthen long-term competitiveness and seize transformative M&A opportunities that will enable us to scale globally. At the same time, our focus will be on driving our ambitious strategy to achieve market leadership and deliver breakthrough solutions in brain health for patients worldwide.”

As Angelini Industries’ CEO, Sergio Marullo di Condojanni oversaw record revenue growth, expanding the Group to 21 countries and €1.6 billion* in revenue, and successfully launched Angelini Ventures, the Group’s €300 million corporate venture capital dedicated to biotech and medtech. Prior to Angelini Industries, his extensive background included influential roles in the Italian financial sector, such as Chairman of the Territorial Committee of Banco BPM, and a key appointment to the Advisory Board of the G20 Business Summit Italy 2021. He holds a Ph.D. in Domestic and International Arbitration, is a Full Professor of Private Law, and serves on the Board of Directors for institutions including the Fondazione Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia.

Under his leadership, Angelini Pharma will accelerate its strategy to become a global leader in Brain Health. The company has significantly strengthened its pipeline, diversifying into innovative therapeutic modalities that include small molecules, biologics, and anti-sense oligonucleotides. Most recently, Angelini Pharma signed an exclusive option agreement with Sovargen for the antisense oligonucleotide SVG1051 in September 2025. Other recent strategic deals include the May 2025 collaboration announcement with GRIN Therapeutics for the investigational drug radiprodil, and rights secured for OmniAb’s preclinical asset RO’599. Further reinforcing the pipeline are a partnership with Cureverse for the Nrf2-targeting compound CV-01 (since 2024), and a collaboration with JCR Pharmaceuticals, which leverages their proprietary J-Brain Cargo® technology to develop novel brain-penetrant biologic therapies for epilepsy (since 2023).

The new strategic vision will be supported by a new organizational structure that establishes dedicated franchises aiming to maximize value creation and support international expansion into high-growth regions.

About Brain Health

Brain health as a therapeutic area includes both neurological and mental health conditions.1 Brain health is defined by the World Health Organization as a state of brain functioning across cognitive, sensory, social-emotional, behavioral and motor domains, allowing a person to realize their full potential over the course of their life, irrespective of the presence or absence of disorders.2

Brain health represents an urgent global health priority. An estimated 179 million Europeans are living with brain health conditions3 and more than 18% of all health loss around the world is associated with brain conditions.4 Additionally, brain health conditions are responsible for considerable individual, economic and societal impact, including loss of independence, reduced productivity, strained relationships, increased risk of suicide as well as high healthcare costs.5 There is an urgent need to raise awareness, and reduce stigma, prejudice and discrimination, to ensure that brain health is valued, promoted and protected for all.2

About Epilepsy

Epilepsy is one of the most widespread neurological diseases in the world, affecting globally approximately 50 million people of all ages.6 In Europe, up to six million people are estimated to be living with this disease.7 Epilepsy can have multiple potential causes, including structural, metabolic, genetic and other factors, though approximately half of cases worldwide do not have a known cause.6

The complications associated with epilepsy are severe, with a risk of premature mortality up to three times higher than the general population.6 The recurrent seizures associated with this condition also have wide-ranging effects on a person’s broader physical and mental health, education and employment opportunities and other quality of life factors.6

Treatments are available to help reduce seizures and improve quality of life, however approximately 40% of people living with epilepsy are still uncontrolled despite the treatment with two anti-seizure medications.8

About Angelini Pharma

Angelini Pharma is an international pharmaceutical company, part of the privately owned multi-business Angelini Industries. The Company researches, develops and commercializes health solutions with a focus on the areas of Brain Health, including Mental Health and Epilepsy, and Consumer Health. Founded in Italy at the beginning of the 20th century, Angelini Pharma operates directly in 20 countries, employing more than 3,000 people. Its products are marketed in over 70 countries through strategic alliances with leading international pharmaceutical groups. For more information about Angelini Pharma please visit: https://www.angelinipharma.com.

About Angelini Industries

Angelini Industries is a multinational industrial group founded in Ancona in 1919 by Francesco Angelini. Today, it represents a solid and diversified industrial entity employing around 5,600 people operating in 21 countries worldwide, with revenues of €1.6 billion. Angelini Industries operates in the Health, Industrial Technology and Consumer Goods sectors. Led by the Angelini family for over 100 years, the industrial group is distinguished by an investment strategy focused on growth, a governance model that combines the long-term vision of family-owned businesses with the practices of publicly listed companies, in-depth knowledge of markets and business sectors, and a commitment to promoting sustainable growth for people, communities, ecosystems, and the planet. To learn more, please visit www.angeliniindustries.com.

Contact

Chiara Antoniucci

Global Head of Brand and Media Communications, Angelini Pharma

+39 3477133926

[email protected]

______________________________

*According to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024

1 Winkler AS, et al. Lancet Glob Health. 2024;12(5):e735-e736.

2 World Health Organization. Optimizing brain health across the life course: WHO position paper. Geneva: World Health Organization; 2022.

3 Nutt D, et al. Eurohealth (Int) 2017;23:21–5.

4 Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. Understanding brain health around the world. Available at: https://brainhealthatlas.org/. Accessed November 2025.

5 World Health Organization. World mental health report: transforming mental health for all. Geneva: World Health Organization; 2022.

6 World Health Organization. “Epilepsy Key Facts.” N.p., 9 Feb. 2023. Web. 24 Aug. 2023.

7 Behr et al. Epidemiology of epilepsy. Revue Neurologique 2016 Jan; 172(1):27-36.

8 Chen Z, et al. JAMA Neurol. 2018 Mar 1;75(3):279-286.

MAT-UKI-0398-NP | December 2025

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001160222