The Chairman of Nizam-e-Mustafa Party and former Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Haji Muhammad Hanif Tayyab, has announced that his party supports the peaceful Million March taking place in Karachi. This march is being organized to show solidarity with the people of Gaza and Palestine.
Along with Dr. Haji Muhammad Hanif Tayyab, Mian Khalid Habib Elahi Advocate, Professor Abdul Jabbar Qureshi, and Engineer Abdul Rashid Arshad have also expressed regret over the silence of Muslim rulers. They stated that Muslim leaders should have played a courageous role regarding Gaza.
Nizam-e-Mustafa Party has appealed to scholars, spiritual leaders, and the general public to participate in this march, which will commence after the Zuhr prayer on May 4, 2025, from Noorani Chowrangi. The march will proceed along M.A. Jinnah Road in Karachi, with the aim of expressing solidarity with Gaza and Palestine.
This march will be held under the banner of Ahl-e-Sunnat Wal Jamaat, and the Nizam-e-Mustafa Party has urged the public to participate and demonstrate that the spirit of Muslim dignity is still alive.