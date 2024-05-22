Breaking
﻿Another flight carrying Pakistani students from Bishkek lands in Peshawar

By Newsdesk May22,2024

A special flight carrying Pakistani students Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, landed at the Peshawar airport late last night, following violent attacks against foreign nationals in the city last week after a dispute between locals and migrants that led to evacuation requests.

According to official information on Wednesday, the special flight carrying 290 students landed at the Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar. A large number of people, including parents and relatives of students, were present at the airport to receive them.

A day earlier, at least 346 students arrived in Lahore and Islamabad on two special flights.

A special flight carrying 171 students landed at New Islamabad International Airport where Senator Musadik Malik welcomed the students. The second flight carrying 175 students from Bishkek landed at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport where Federal Minister for Information Ataullah Tarar welcomed the returning students.

According to official statistics, around 10,000 Pakistani students are enrolled in various educational institutions in Kyrgyzstan, with nearly 6,000 residing and studying in Bishkek.

By Newsdesk

