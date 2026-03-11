﻿Anwar Ahmed XI’s stunning 4-0 victory, secures spot in Ramadan Hockey League final

Olympian Anwar Ahmed Khan XI has secured a spot in the final of the 4th Ramadan Hockey League after a brilliant 4-0 performance against Olympian Manzoor-ul-Zaman XI.

The winning team demonstrated excellent gameplay, with Yaseen Khan, Usman Khan, Asim Khan, and Wasif Raza scoring goals to ensure a comprehensive victory.

Following this victory, Anwar Ahmed Khan XI will face Olympian Abdul Waheed Khan XI in the final.

In a ceremony held today, Pakistan Muslim League (N) Sindh’s Vice President Ali Akbar Gujjar participated as the chief guest. He was accompanied by his brother, Ashiq Ali Gujjar.

Upon their arrival, Olympian Sameer Hussain and Syed Aal Hassan welcomed the esteemed guests. The academy’s players and organizers also welcomed the guests.

In his address, Mr. Gujjar paid tribute to the services of Olympian Nishan-e-Imtiaz Islahuddin Siddiqui, calling him a distinguished personality who earned honors for the country and dedicated his life to nurturing young talent.

He praised the Olympian Islahuddin Hockey Academy, calling it a testament to Mr. Siddiqui’s vision and hard work, and said that this institution is playing a significant role in the promotion of the national sport by providing excellent training facilities.

Mr. Gujjar also expressed confidence in Mr. Siddiqui’s recent appointment as the Chairman of the Pakistan Hockey Team’s Management Committee and hoped that his experience will be instrumental in bringing Pakistan hockey back to its former glory.