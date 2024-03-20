Appeals against nomination papers for Senate polls can be filed till tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers for the Senate elections can be filed till tomorrow (Thursday).

The tribunals will dispose of appeals on Monday while the revised list of the candidates will be issued on Tuesday. In the federal capital, National Assembly members will elect Senators for one general seat and one seat for technocrats, including Ulema.

The members of the four provincial assemblies will elect Senators, including seven for general seats, two for women seats, and two for technocrats, including Ulema, from each province.

One Senator for non-Muslims will be elected each from Punjab and Sindh provinces. Polling will be held on April 2.