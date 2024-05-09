﻿Indian troops continue search operations in Kashmir

Indian troops continued their violent cordon and search operations (CASOs) in different areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Thursday, the Indian troops, paramilitary personnel, police and VDG [so-called Village Defence Guards] personnel along with surveillance equipment, including drones and sniffer dogs, continued the cordon and search operation on the 6th successive day today in different areas of Poonch, Rajouri and Doda districts.

The operations were launched after the attack on Indian Air Force convoy in which one soldier was killed and several others injured in Surankote area of Poonch district on Saturday.