Applications Open for P@SHA ICT Awards 2020

Karachi, September 23, 2020 (PPI-OT): Pakistan Software Houses Association for IT and ITES (P@SHA) has announced the opening of applications for the P@SHA ICT Awards on September 21st, 2020 at www.pashaictawards.com

Now in its 17th edition, P@SHA continues the tradition of recognizing and highlighting the talents and innovative abilities of the Pakistani ICT industry. Each year, P@SHA receives a large number of applications which are then evaluated by our esteemed judges from the leading tech institutions. The P@SHA ICT Awards ceremony for 2020 will be held in December in Karachi to honour the achievements of the position holders. These position holders also get the chance to compete and represent Pakistan at the Asia-Pacific ICT Alliance (APICTA) Awards, which are annually hosted by one of the 16 member economies.

The details for participation in the P@SHA ICT Awards are below.

Out of the total 9 categories, there are 5 Head categories, namely Consumer, Inclusion and Community, Industrial, Public sector and Business services. Other categories are Student, Services, Technology and Cross Categories.

Please note that the 5 Head categories and Student Category together make 6 Product categories. Only products/solutions/projects can be nominated in them. Services can ONLY be nominated in the stand-alone Services Category.

The applications in the Student category must fall into either of the three streams; Junior Student, Senior Student or Tertiary Student Project. Entries in the Student Category are exclusive and are not eligible to enter any head categories. However, they can only be REFERRED to one of the 5 head Categories.

Optionally and if eligible, nominations in the 5 head categories can also be nominated in one of the Technology Category AND/OR Cross-Categories. Both Technology and Cross-categories are not stand-alone categories and can only be applied in through one of the 5 head categories.

Upon selecting your category, please carefully go through the sub-categories offered in each Main Category and select the ones you believe represent your idea best. Click on the sub-category you have selected to fill out the application form. Please fill out the form comprehensively to ensure your selection for the presentation and attach a supporting document via Google Drive link where required. Please make sure the link is accessible by awards@pasha.org.pk

Applications for P@SHA ICT Awards will be closing on October 21st, 2020. For queries and concerns, please refer to the FAQs section on the website. You can also reach out to the P@SHA Awards Team at awards@pasha.org.pk or call at +92-51-8736624(5).

For more information, contact:

Secretariat

Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA)

Room 310, 3rd Floor, Business Centre,

Block 6, PECHS, Main Shahrah-e-Faisal

Karachi, Pakistan

Tel: +92-21-35418121, +92-21-36061051, +92-21-32008251

Email: secretariat@pasha.org.pk