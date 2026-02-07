Arch-rivals India and Pakistan have been placed in the same group for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, setting the stage for a highly anticipated clash in the tournament”s initial phase, which begins on February 7.
According to International Cricket Council’s information today, the tenth edition of the global T20 spectacle, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, will feature 20 international teams competing across 55 matches for the coveted title.
The tournament will officially commence with a fixture between Pakistan and the Netherlands in Colombo. The month-long event is scheduled to culminate with the final on March 8, with the venue yet to be confirmed between Ahmedabad”s Narendra Modi Stadium and Colombo”s R. Premadasa Stadium.
Following the format of the 2024 edition, the competing nations are divided into four groups of five. The top two sides from each group will advance to a Super 8 stage, from which the four semi-finalists will be determined for the knockout rounds.
Group A features co-hosts India alongside Pakistan, the United States, Netherlands, and Namibia. Group B includes Australia, co-hosts Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe, and Oman. England are in Group C with West Indies, Scotland, Nepal, and Italy, while Group D comprises New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates.
Matches will be held across eight venues. India will utilise stadiums in Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai. Sri Lanka”s designated grounds include the Pallekele Cricket Stadium in Kandy and two separate venues in Colombo.
India enter the competition as the defending champions, having secured their second title by defeating South Africa in the 2024 final. Virat Kohli was named Player of the Match in that decider, while Jasprit Bumrah received the Player of the Tournament award.
All participating teams have finalised their 15-player squads, with any further changes requiring approval from the ICC’s Event Technical Committee. Tournament regulations specify that tied matches will be decided by a Super Over, with subsequent Super Overs played until a winner is found.
Global broadcast coverage will be available across television, digital, and audio platforms. The commentary panel features a blend of celebrated broadcasters and former T20 World Cup winners, including Ravi Shastri, Nasser Hussain, Aaron Finch, and Kumar Sangakkara.