﻿Armed group clash in Rohri, five people injured; Interior Minister orders immediate arrest of suspects, seeks detailed report

Five people were injured in an armed clash between two groups in Rohri city, on which the provincial government has expressed a strong high-level reaction.

According to a statement issued on Sunday, Provincial Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, taking notice of the incident, has directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur to submit an immediate and detailed report on the dispute.

The minister directed the authorities to ensure all possible measures are taken for the provision of immediate medical aid and comprehensive treatment to the individuals injured in the clash.

Lanjar, stressing the need for the restoration of peace, ordered the mobilization of police teams to maintain law and order in the affected area. He emphasized the importance of preventing further escalation of tensions.

The provincial interior minister further ordered the law enforcement agencies to arrest the suspects. He directed that strict action be taken without discrimination against any person involved in mischief or taking the law into their own hands.

These instructions were given through a media ticker issued by the spokesperson for the Sindh Interior Minister, Sohail Ahmed Jokhiyo.