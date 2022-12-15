Army Chief, Centcom Chief discuss regional security situation

ISLAMABAD: Commander US Central Command (Centcom) General Michael Erik Kurilla held a meeting with Army Chief Syed Asim Munir in Rawalpindi on Thursday and discussed regional security situation and defense and security cooperation particularly military to military ties.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s achievements in fight against terrorism, flood relief and contributions for regional peace. According to a Radio Pakistan’s report, the US Commander will also visit Torkham today (Thursday) where he will be apprised on counter terrorism and border management mechanisms in place along Pakistan-Afghan border.