The province of Sindh is gearing up for a landmark event as it finalizes preparations for the 35th National Games, set to be held in Karachi from December 6th to December 13th, 2025. In a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Sindh, Asif Hyder Shah, key officials gathered at the Sindh Secretariat to scrutinize the arrangements for what promises to be one of the most significant sporting events in Pakistan”s history.
The meeting, attended by Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi, Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho, Secretary Sports Ahmed Ali Rajput, and other notable figures from the Sindh Olympic Association, focused on vital aspects such as security, logistics, cultural festivities, and infrastructure readiness. It was revealed that more than 9,000 athletes from across the nation will participate in 32 different sports, with events distributed across 23 venues in Karachi.
The National Stadium Karachi will be the centerpiece, hosting the grand opening and closing ceremonies. Chief Secretary Shah emphasized the Games” role in showcasing Pakistan”s sporting talent and cultural unity. He directed the inclusion of artistic gymnastics in the ceremonies and mandated the Department of Culture to organize city-wide cultural activities, ensuring athletes and visitors experience Karachi”s vibrant spirit.
To foster a festive atmosphere, Shah instructed city officials to enhance illumination, branding, and publicity across major roads and public spaces. Security measures were thoroughly examined, with directives for foolproof protection for all involved.
Reaffirming the government”s dedication, the Chief Secretary announced an allocation of Rs. 500 million for the event, with additional funds to be provided as necessary, underlining Sindh”s commitment to hosting a world-class occasion. The Games are expected to bolster a culture of sports among youth, promote national unity, and reinforce Karachi”s reputation as a hub of sports and cultural vibrancy.