February 3, 2026
February 2, 2026
Middle East, February 2, 2026 — Atos has been positioned in the Leaders Category of the 2025 IDC MarketScape: Middle East Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services (doc #META53011825, October 2025) report. This recognition reflects Atos’s continued commitment and investment to deliver managed security services in the Middle East, combining strong local presence with global scale and expertise.

Atos has operated in the Middle East for more than 25 years and has significantly enhanced regional cyber resilience, including an expanded Security Operations Centre (SOC) footprint across the region. This includes operations in Saudi Arabia and a recently launched AI-driven SOC in Qatar, supporting customers with local delivery aligned to regulatory and data residency requirements.

Atos MDR services are underpinned by a global network of 17 SOCs that combine local monitoring and first-line response with specialist global capabilities such as DFIR (Digital Forensic and Incident Response) and incident preparedness and proactive defense services such as crisis simulations and continuous threat exposure management.

The report noted, “Atos combines a global SOC network with regional capacity in Middle East, addressing both global visibility and local delivery needs. Its MDR platform integrates diverse telemetry sources, incorporates automated triage, and connects with DFIR functions to support incident response.” This indicates how Atos differentiates itself by delivering differentiated services designed for highly regulated environments, reinforcing trust and resilience for organizations across the region. These capabilities position Atos well to serve medium and large enterprises, as well as public sector organizations.

Marc Veelenturf, Head of Middle East & Turkey, Atos, said: “This recognition as a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Managed Detection and Response in the Middle East reflects Atos’s long-standing commitment to the region. We have combined strong local presence with global expertise to help organizations strengthen cyber resilience while meeting regulatory and data sovereignty requirements. Our continued investment in advanced SOC capabilities and AI-driven security services reinforces our mission to deliver trusted, differentiated security for highly regulated environments across the Middle East.”

Amit Roy, Global Head of Growth, Cybersecurity Services, Atos, said: “This recognition as a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Managed Detection and Response in the Middle East reflects our ability to translate global cybersecurity expertise into local, actionable outcomes. Leveraging real-world incident response experience, advanced threat Intelligence insights and continuous innovation in Gen-AI powered security and proactive threat-hunting, we consistently deliver digital trust at scale for our clients.”

To download the excerpt of the IDC report, please go to the link

Note to editors – Atos Group’s cybersecurity products and services

As a global cybersecurity leader with more than 6,500 experts and 205 cybersecurity patents, Atos Group helps organizations navigate the evolving threat landscape with end-to-end, AI-powered security—enabling their pursuit of digital sovereignty and trust.

Under its Eviden brand, the Group offers a sovereign portfolio of cybersecurity products built on three complementary areas of expertise: data encryption, identity and access management, and digital identity.  Developed and manufactured in Europe, these products comply with the highest European certification standards to safeguard sensitive data, secure digital access and protect the identities across users, systems, and connected devices.

Cybersecurity services, delivered under the Atos brand, offer an integrated blend of strategic consulting, solution integration and continuous managed security services – spanning the entire security lifecycle. With a global network of 17 security operations centers (SOCs) processing more than 31 billion security events per day and serving over 2,000 trusted customers, Atos delivers a proactive, globally informed approach to securing operations. Its teams operate with deep industry expertise across all sectors, ensuring robust data protection, regulatory compliance, and business continuity worldwide.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 63,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €8 billion, operating in 61 countries under two brands — Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE is listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos Group is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

Press contact

Dubai – UAE: Meenu Raje | [email protected]

Attachment

