Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has strongly condemned a serious attempt to manipulate the results of the NA-18 Haripur by-election, alleging on Monday that authorities are fabricating documents to overturn its nominee’s decisive victory.
According to a party statement today, PTI’s independent candidate Shehrnaz Umar Ayub won by a substantial margin of approximately 30,000 votes. The party attributed the electoral success to public support for Imran Khan’s ideology.
Despite this claimed landslide victory, the party asserted that a systematic effort is underway by the Election Commission-appointed Returning Officers (ROs) and District Returning Officers (DROs) to “steal the public mandate.”
The statement also detailed allegations that the winning candidate, along with her polling agents, is being physically prevented from entering the Election Commission office. Furthermore, PTI claims that official documents, specifically Forms 45 and 47, are being “blatantly forged” in an attempt to alter the results in favor of the PML-N candidate.
The by-election was held for the seat that, according to the party, became vacant following the “unjust disqualification and conviction” of former opposition leader Omar Ayub Khan in “false cases.”
PTI described the alleged post-election irregularities as a “blatant violation of the Constitution, the Election Act, and every principle of transparency,” calling it a “massacre of the rule of law.”
The party warned that such actions are destroying the public’s dwindling trust in the democratic process. It further cautioned that this “shameful act” could create deep societal divisions, potentially fueling inter-provincial hatred, and rendering the entire system “completely untrustworthy and illegitimate.”