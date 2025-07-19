Nine state-of-the-art automatic weather stations are being installed in Sanghar, Badin, and Umerkot. These facilities will provide real-time information on temperature, wind speed, rainfall, soil temperature, and other key weather variables. This information will equip government agencies, researchers, and smallholder farmers with data-driven insights for irrigation scheduling.
FAO’s Provincial Head, Dr. Jules Mochimei, highlighted the potential of technology for increasing crop yields, providing timely disaster warnings, and ensuring optimal resource utilization. DG Agriculture Extension, Munir Ahmed Jamani, added that this project would promote efficient irrigation and prevent water wastage.
Emilda Berejena introduced the “ACWA Portal,” a platform designed to provide climate data to policymakers. PMD’s Chief Meteorologist, Muhammad Afzal, explained that this information would help farmers make informed decisions about crop management, pesticide application, and irrigation.
PMD’s DG Sahibzad Khan emphasized the importance of weather information for informed decision-making. FAO Representative in Pakistan, Florence Rolle, encouraged the government to utilize the system for community benefit. Sindh Irrigation Department’s Special Secretary, Sajid Ali Bhatto, pledged full technical and administrative support. Sindh Agriculture University Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, termed access to reliable data for students and faculty as a revolutionary development.
These modern weather stations will protect farmers from weather risks, improve crop planning, and increase productivity through precise water management. These initiatives mark significant progress towards a climate-resilient and sustainable agricultural food network in the province, safeguarding food security. The UN delegation later met with Deputy Commissioner Sanghar, Sarah Javed, and thanked the district administration for their arrangements.