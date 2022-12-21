Babar Awan says Punjab CM should seek no-trust vote first

LAHORE: PTI’s senior legal expert Babar Awan said Wednesday that as per the constitutional and legal requirements, the Punjab government should first hold voting on the no-trust motion.

Mr. Awan was talking to media Wednesday outside the Islamabad High Court building. He opined that according to the constitution and law, the voting on no-confidence motion against the chief minister should be held first. He said that the session summoned by the speaker has got the constitutional protection. He held that the session called by the speaker could only be prorogued by the speaker.

However, he went on to say that after holding voting on no-trust motion, the governor’s session could be summoned. Mr Awan said he gave the same legal opinion during the consultative meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf. The PTI legal brain denied any constitutional crisis in Punjab. When asked about Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah statement regarding sealing of Punjab Assembly, he said he did not want to comment on this type of statement. The interior minister can do as much mischief as he likes, Mr Awan added.