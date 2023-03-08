Babar lights up Pindi stadium as Zalmi post 242-2 against Gladiators

Rawalpindi: Captain Babar Azam Wednesday hit a maiden Pakistan Super League century as Peshawar Zalmi piled up a mammoth total of 242-2 against Quetta Gladiators in the 25th eight edition of the PSL at Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

The duo of Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam and batter Saim Ayub also managed to hit the second-highest partnership of the Pakistan Super League during the match. The duo managed to score 162 runs – before opener Ayub was sent back to the pavilion.

Babar, who is also the national side’s skipper across all formats, holds the record for scoring the highest partnership with Sharjeel Khan (176) and the third-highest partnership (157) – both while he was representing Karachi Kings.

Ayub made an entertaining 74 off 34 balls hitting five sixes and six boundaries. Babar was run out on 115 in the first ball of the last over. Babar took only 60 balls to reach the three figure and it was overall eighth time that he crossed the 100 runs mark in Twenty20 cricket. Babar faced 65 balls and hit three sixes and 15 boundaries during his 102 minutes stay on the crease with a strike rate of 177.

Rovman Powell also hit some big shots as he remained unbeaten for his 35 runs off 18 balls hitting two sixes and three boundaries.