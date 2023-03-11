Baby diapers’ prices surge by Rs600 per packet

Karachi: The inflation has peaked in the country breaking all previous records and affecting not only the poor but also the middle-class families on Saturday. The lower middle class is seriously pondering over the prevailing circumstances for its survival.

Different companies have increased prices of baby diapers from Rs200-600. The baby diapers’ packet costing Rs 1,950 is now selling at Rs 2,500. Diapers with previous price of Rs 2,300 is selling at Rs 2,600.

People said that if they buy kitchen items, they are unable to purchase their medicines. They further complained that payment of bills, purchase of ration, daily use items and vegetables had now become a herculean task for them. They wondered what the government actually wanted to do with the poor strata of society.