) 17 police officers fired for skipping census security duty

Karachi: The Karachi police department took serious punitive action against 17 police officials for performing their ‘on filed’ census security duty by sitting idle at their homes on Saturday.

According to a report, the SSP District Central, Karachi took to task 17 police officials who shirked their duty and stayed at homes. These officials were deployed to provide security duty to census staff.

SSP Central Maroof Usman fired all these police officials for showing negligence in the performance of their duty.

Like other parts of the country, the first digital population census started in Sindh on March 1 which will continue till April 1.