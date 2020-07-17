Bandits kidnap youth from Sukkur

July 17, 2020

Sukkur: A gang of bandits has kidnapped a youth from Sukkur and demanded Rs5 million ransom within five days for his release, the heirs said on Friday.

According to the heirs, youth Khair Mohammad Deho, son of Abdul Razzaq Deho, was taken away to unknown destination by the bandits from Lal Mashaiq area located within the limits of Site Area Police Station of Sukkur city.

The heirs said that they search for the youth across Sukkur but there was no clue to his whereabouts, and today they received a phone call on which the bandits demanded Rs5 million ransom for his release and threatened to harm the youth in case of non-payment. The bandits also get the youth talked with them on the phone, they added.

The heirs appealed to the police and higher authorities of Sindh government to come forward with concrete measures and help in the recovery of their youth, otherwise they would hold a protest demonstration.

Related Posts