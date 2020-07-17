Three boys drown in Rice Canal; one saved

July 17, 2020

Larkana: Three boys drowned in Larkana’s Rice Canal on Friday while one of them was saved.

According to rescue sources, three boys of Larkana’s Gharibabad Mohalla went to the Rice Canal where they started bathing. As soon as they went into deep water, they drowned. The two boys were recovered dead and one in serious condition.

Those died include Habibullah Shaikh, aged 14, and Tanveer, 13. The condition of third boy Adil Shaikh, aged 15, was stated to be serious. The bodies and other recovered boy were shifted to Chandka Medical College Hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment, respectively. The incident has created a mourning atmosphere in the affected houses.

It may be noted that the incidents of drowning has risen in the Rice Canal due to negligence of the authorities. Three to four persons are drowning each month in this mighty canal. The authorities need to totally ban bathing of the people in the canal.

