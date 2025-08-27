Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, along with Women’s Wing President Faryal Talpur and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, inspected new and under-construction houses for flood-affected families in Rahooja village, Ratodero Taluka. They interacted with the residents who received the houses.
Bilawal, Faryal, and Murad visit Larkana, inspect houses under construction for flood victims
