﻿Usman Khan’s Record Century Guides Kingsmen to Thrilling Fourth Consecutive Victory

Usman Khan”s blistering 101 runs from just 47 balls propelled Hyderabad Kingsmen to a dramatic four-wicket victory over Multan Sultans, successfully chasing down a formidable 213-run target with three balls to spare, marking their fourth consecutive triumph in the HBL Pakistan Super League 11 at the National Bank Stadium here on Wednesday night.

The Kingsmen”s chase reached a thrilling climax with Hassan Khan”s unbeaten cameo of 24 from six deliveries, hitting one four and three sixes. This late surge came after the Sultans had claimed three wickets for only 11 runs between the 15.6 and 17.5 over marks, including the dismissals of Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, and centurion Usman Khan, all by Peter Siddle.

With 32 runs required from 13 balls, Hassan opened his account with a maximum on the final ball of the 18th over, followed by Muhammad Irfan Khan hitting another six off Mohammad Wasim Jnr”s penultimate over. Hassan then struck another six and a four from the same over, plundering 18 runs and leaving the Kingsmen needing just eight from the final over. Hassan sealed the game with a six on the third ball of the last over after the pair had taken a single each.

Earlier in their innings, Labuschagne, who scored 61 off 41 balls, and Usman Khan stabilised the Kingsmen”s proceedings after they were 48 for three after 5.2 overs. Mohammad Ismail had removed Maaz Sadaqat for seven in the second over, followed by Saim Ayub and Kusal Perera on consecutive deliveries in the sixth over. Labuschagne and Usman then forged a match-winning 123-run partnership.

Usman Khan”s exceptional innings included 10 sixes, making it jointly the second-most in an individual HBL PSL innings, alongside Ben Dunk”s 10 (2020) and Fakhar Zaman”s 10 (2023). He also became the first batter to register four HBL PSL centuries. Usman swiftly surpassed Smith”s record for the fastest HBL PSL 11 century, reaching his milestone in 47 balls.

He hammered Ismail for his first six to conclude the powerplay at 54 for three, with the required run rate at 11.4. He welcomed Ismail back in the eighth over with a six, a four, and another six, taking 20 runs from it and setting a strong foundation for the successful pursuit. He completed his half-century in 24 balls, hitting Mohammad Nawaz for back-to-back sixes in the subsequent over, accumulating 18 runs.

At the halfway stage, the Kingsmen needed 108 runs to win, with the Sultans conceding only 27 runs in the next three overs. Labuschagne achieved his second HBL PSL half-century in the 13th over before Usman targeted Arafat Minhas for three sixes in the 14th over, taking 20 runs from it. The Sultans required 52 runs from the final five overs when Siddle broke the substantial partnership, briefly bringing his side back into contention.

Earlier, Multan Sultans had posted 213 for seven from their 20 overs. Steven Smith”s magnificent 106 runs from 50 balls, which included his sixth T20 century, ultimately went in vain. Smith followed up his previous night”s half-century, accelerating dramatically in the 16th over by smashing four fours and two sixes off Hunain Shah, accumulating 28 runs, and reaching his century in 47 balls.

Smith and Sahibzada Farhan (66 runs off 43 balls, with four fours and five sixes) established a 132-run opening stand – the highest such partnership in the current season – helping the Sultans achieve their second-highest total in HBL PSL 11. The Sultans” innings saw a collapse after centurion Smith”s departure in the 17th over, dismissed by Hassan, with Hyderabad Kingsmen taking six wickets for 28 runs in the final 21 balls, including Akif Javed claiming three in the last over, which shifted the match”s momentum.

Smith and Josh Philippe (19 runs off 15 balls) also added a 53-run second-wicket stand from 25 balls after Farhan”s dismissal in the 13th over against Maxwell. Farhan and Smith had scored 56 runs in the powerplay before their hundred-run stand was achieved in 58 balls. For the Kingsmen, Hunain, Hassan, and Maxwell each claimed a single wicket.

The Kingsmen”s victory avenged their first encounter with the Sultans on 1 April in Lahore, where the Sultans had successfully chased a 226-run target. The Hyderabad-based side is now positioned fourth with eight points from eight games, level with the fifth-placed Lahore Qalandars. The Sultans, currently second with 12 points from nine games, needed this win to secure their Playoffs qualification.

Looking ahead, the Sultans will face Islamabad United in the tournament”s final league match on Sunday, 26 April. On Thursday, Golden Bail-holders Islamabad United will play Rawalpindiz in the Twin Cities Derby at National Bank Stadium in the afternoon, while Lahore Qalandars will compete against arch-rivals Karachi Kings in Lahore during the evening.

Scores in brief:

Match 33 – Hyderabad Kingsmen defeated Multan Sultans by four wickets at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi.

Multan Sultans 213-7, 20 overs (Steven Smith 106, Sahibzada Farhan 66; Akif Javed 3-30).

Hyderabad Kingsmen 214-6, 19.3 overs (Usman Khan 101, Marnus Labuschagne 61, Hassan Khan 24 not out; Peter Siddle 3-39, Mohammad Ismail 3-41).

Player of the Match – Usman Khan (Hyderabad Kingsmen).