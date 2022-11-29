BMG, KCCI Leadership express grief on demise of SM Muneer

KARACHI: The leadership of Businessmen Group (BMG) and Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), while expressing deep grief and sorrow on sad demise of Chairman Din Group and United Business Group (UBG) SM Muneer, stated that Late SM Muneer will always be remembered not only by the business community of Karachi but the entire Pakistan for his valuable services to the country.

In a joint statement, Chairman Businessmen Group Zubair Motiwala, Vice Chairmen BMG Tahir Khaliq, Haroon Farooki, Anjum Nisar, Jawed Bilwani, General Secretary BMG AQ Khalil, President KCCI Mohammed Tariq Yousuf, Senior Vice President Touseef Ahmed and Vice President Muhammad Haris Agar stated that Late SM Muneer was a good human being who generously contributed to dedicatedly serve the humanity as he was an active philanthropist. His sad demise has undoubtedly created a vacuum in business politics as he was a person who always raised a strong voice for the rights of business and industrial community.

While extending heartfelt condolences to members of the bereaved family members, friends and well-wishers of Late SM Muneer, BMG and KCCI Leadership prayed that may Almighty Allah place the departed soul in Jannat ul Firdous and grant courage to all of them to bear this irreparable loss.

Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala, who recently assumed charge of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) as its Chief Executive, said that SM Muneer visited TDAP office just two days ago to congratulate him on taking over his new assignment at TDAP. “Late SM Muneer, besides discussing matters of mutual interest, gave valuable advises for improving the exports”, he added and prayed that may Almighty Allah grant higher ranks to Late SM Muneer in Jannat ul Firdous.