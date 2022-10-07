Karachi, Salman Noman Enterprise Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on October 07, 2022 at Lahore to consider Annual Audited Accounts for the period ended June 30, 2022 is in progress.

“Salman Noman Enterprises Limited was incorporated in Pakistan on November 05, 1985 as a Public Limited Company. The principal business of the company is to manufacturing and sale of yarn. The Company had ceased its operations since February 2018.

The total number of shares are 4,467,036. The Earnings per share is (6.88) in 2020 which was (7.21) in 2019. The Company had a loss of Rs. 30,745,000 in 2020 which was (32,204,000) in 2019.”