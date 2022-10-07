Karachi, Maqbool Textile Mills Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on October 10, 2022 at Multan to consider the matters other than financial results.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from October 07, 2022 to October 10, 2022.

“The Group started its operations in 1958 with the incorporation of a yarn spinning unit Allawasaya Textile and Finishing Mills Limited. Since then the group has not only expanded its operations in Yarn Spinning but also diversified into other fields such as Cotton Ginning, Oil Extraction, Flour Milling and various other trade related activities.

Currently, Maqbool Group has Five Textile Spinning Mills, four Ginning Factories, an Oil Extraction Plant and a Flour Mill. Future expansion plan of the Group includes a Textile Weaving Unit, Ghee Mill and Feed Mill.

The symbol “MQTM” is being used by the stock exchange for Maqbool Textile Mills Limited.”