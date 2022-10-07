Karachi, October 07, 2022 (PPI-OT):His Excellency Neil Hawkins, the Australian High Commissioner, along with Ashleigh Leigh, First Secretary (Economic and Public Diplomacy), and Fareeha Shamim, Political Officer, visited the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) on October 5, 2022 to seek the Chamber’s views on the current business environment in Pakistan, and opportunities for Australian investors. M. Abdul Aleem, CE / Secretary General OICCI welcomed the guests.

Abdul Aleem gave a brief introduction about OICCI, snapshot of its members, area of focus as well as value addition and contribution to economy. He also shared the research activities undertaken recently, on business environment, business confidence, potential sectors attracting FDI, expectation of existing FDI investors and key pain points identified by foreign investors. SG also informed that currently Pakistan shares an almost equitable trade relationship with Australia and emphasized that there is potential to increase the presence of Australian investors in Pakistan.

HE Neil Hawkins showed keen interest in the OICCI research insights and expressed that trade relations between Pakistan and Australia are below the potential and there is a need to strengthen them, as Japan and China being the top trade partners with Australia. He highlighted the educational sector opportunities Australia has to offer and the increasing Pakistani diaspora in Australia. He also touched upon the impact of recent floods in Pakistan and its challenges. He concurred with OICCI to continued engagement.

CE / Secretary General OICCI also hoped that frequent meetings between the Chamber and Australian representatives will be helpful in extending the business relations, and virtual interactions with our members is also possible for potential investors from Australia.

