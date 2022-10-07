Karachi, October 07, 2022 (PPI-OT):The Karachi Cotton Association celebrated WORLD COTTON DAY in the office of the Association on October 07, 2022 to highlight the global importance of cotton and the challenges faced by the world’s cotton economies specially Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Muhammad Atif Dada, Chairman, the Karachi Cotton Association emphasized upon the need to increase cotton production in the country and urged upon the Government to take all steps on war footing basis in this regard. He also emphasized upon the need to introduce Standard Sale / Purchase Contract of Raw Cotton to ensure the sanctity of the Contract of Raw Cotton.

Prominent Speakers belonging to various sectors of the Cotton Trade namely (i) Mr. Rizwan Iqbal Umer, Vice-Chairman, the KCA, (ii) Khawaja Tahir Mahmood, Former Chairman, the KCA, (iii) Mr. Muhammad Naseem Usman and (iv) Mr. Cnanderlal, Members of The KCA’s Brokers Advisory Committee and Licensed Cotton Broker of The Karachi Cotton Association also shared their views regarding the challenges being faced by the Cotton Trade in Pakistan and desired the Government to take all possible measures on urgent basis to increase cotton production in the country. A large number of the representatives of the Cotton Trade attended the occasion.

