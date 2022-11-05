Board Meeting other than Financial Result of Mughal Iron and Steel Industries Limited

Karachi, Mughal Iron and Steel Industries Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on November 11, 2022 at Lahore to consider the matters other than financial results.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from November 04, 2022 to November 11, 2022.

With a history of over 50 years of excellence to its credit, Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited (“MISIL”) is one of the leading companies of Pakistan in the iron and steel sector. The company was incepted in the early 1950 in the form of a proprietorship firm with a purpose to uplift trade, contribute to national economy and ensure industrial growth of the country.

The Company is involved in multidimensional activities from making billets of Mild Steel, Spring Steel, Deformed bar, Re-bar, Cold Twisted Rebar and a huge range of Sections such as I.Beams, L.Sections, C.Section, H.Beam, T.Bar etc. in the downstream industry.

The symbol “MUGHAL” is being used by the stock exchange for the shares of Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited.