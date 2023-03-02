Board Meeting other than Financial Result of Siemens Pakistan Engineering Company Limited

Karachi, Siemens Pakistan Engineering Company Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on March 10, 2023 at Karachi to consider the agenda of other than financial results.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from March 03, 2023 to March 10, 2023.

“Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering Co.Ltd was incorporated in Pakistan in 1953 as a public limited company. The Company is principally engaged in execution of projects under contracts and in manufacturing, installation and sale of electronic and electrical capital goods. The head office is situated at Karachi.

The Company is listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange with the total numbers of shares that are 8,247,037. The Earnings per shares of the Company is (60.14) in 2020 which was 86.03 in 2019. The Profit After Taxation in 2020 is (496,015,000) which was 709,468,000 in 2019.”