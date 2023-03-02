Board Meeting other than Financial Result of Atlas Honda Limited

Karachi, Atlas Honda Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on March 09, 2023 at Karachi to consider the approve Annual Budget for the Year March 31,2024.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from March 03, 2023 to March 09, 2023.

“Atlas Honda Limited is a Public Limited Company, it was incorporated in Pakistan on October 16, 1962. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of motorcycles and spare parts. The registered office of the Company is located in Lahore. The Company has five branch office all over the Pakistan to provide its services.

The Company currently has a production capacity of over 1.35 million units per annum and continues to maintain its status as market leader both in terms of volume and quality. It also exports its motorcycles and spare parts to Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The total numbers of shares of the Company are 124,087,935. The Earnings per shares of the Company are 28.97 in 2021 which was 24.81 in 2020. The Proft after Taxation is Rs. 3,594,798,000 in 2021 which was Rs. 3,078,400,000 in 2020.